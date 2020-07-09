Johnson says U.S. shut down too much of economy in response to pandemic

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson thinks the country closed too much of its economy when the coronavirus outbreak started. The Wisconsin Republican told the online news publication Axios the country “overreacted” at first. “We closed too much of our economy down, and I don’t think we focused enough on what we needed to do: isolate the […]

