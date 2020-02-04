Johnson says impeachment should never have happened

Senator Ron Johnson says the president should never have been impeached. As the Senate trial of President Donald Trump neared its conclusion Tuesday morning, the Wisconsin Republican went on WGN Chicago’s John Williams Show. “I’m glad this unfortunate chapter in American history is over,” Johnson said. Johnson said there was no need to call witnesses […]

