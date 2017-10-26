Johnson says GOP united on need for tax reform

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says the Republican party is united on the need for tax reform. The Wisconsin Republican was on CNN Thursday. Johnson says his business background means he’s less focused on divisions within the GOP, and more on looking for solutions. “I don’t care whether it’s Democrat or it’s Republican, we all want […]

Source: WRN.com

