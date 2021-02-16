Johnson says Capitol attack ‘didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me’

Last month’s violent riot at the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters wasn’t an “armed insurrection, according to U.S. Senator Ron Johnson. “This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me. When you think of armed, don’t you think of firearms?” The Wisconsin Republican told WISN’s Jay Weber that as far as he […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.