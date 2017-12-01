Johnson reaches deal to support Senate tax bill

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says he’s cut a deal with leadership and is ready to cast the deciding vote for the GOP tax bill. The Wisconsin Republican tells the “Jay Weber Show” on WISN radio that he’s secured changes on taxes paid by pass-through businesses, to get to being the 50th vote. “Right now it’s […]

