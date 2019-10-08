Johnson opposes Trump plan to pull U.S. troops out of Syria

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is opposed to President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw American troops from Syria. The Wisconsin Republican, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that while he doesn’t believe the U.S. “can or should be the world’s policeman,” he does believe that “the fight against ISIS and […]

