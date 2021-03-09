Johnson not revealing his plans for 2022: ‘I’m doing everybody a favor’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson is keeping his future plans to himself for now. The Wisconsin Republican did pledge not to run for a third term during his 2016 campaign. “That pledge is on my mind, it was my preference then, I would say it’s my preference now,” the Wisconsin Republican said last week. “I’m happy […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.