Johnson, Grothmann stick with President Trump
On the Sunday shows, Wisconsin Republicans in Congress were sticking with President Trump. They portray a president simply “frustrated,” by corruption in the government of Ukraine. Congressman Glenn Grothman on WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday. “I’m sure it frustrates President Trump, when it appears that on the surface, the American government in dealing with Ukraine, which […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- What’s the best advice you received about mental health? Share your thoughts with us6 hours ago
- Fox News poll shows Trump nine points behind Biden in Wisconsin, a key swing state6 hours ago
- Wisconsin pantries brace for impact: Proposed rule could kick nearly 40,000 Wisconsinites ...7 hours ago
- City of Mauston Meetings9 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Roster10 hours ago
- Wisconsin Celebrates National 4-H Week11 hours ago
- Wisconsin Cattle Compete Strong at WDE11 hours ago
- PDPF Hosting Oktoberfest at the Barn This Weekend11 hours ago
- Jones big day leads Packers past Cowboys17 hours ago
- New Lisbon School District Set for Homecoming Week Activities1 day ago
- Johnson has no problem with Trump’s request that China investigate Bidens3 days ago
- Scott Fitzgerald – Sen. Scott Fitzgerald misfires with claim on gun background check...3 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.