Johnson defends U.S. participation in Trans-Pacific Partnership

President Donald Trump is apparently changing his mind again, on the Trans-Pacific Partnership. Trump tweeted this week that TPP has “too many contingencies and no way to get out if it doesn’t work.” Trump made U.S. exit from the trade pact one of the first items on his to-do list after taking office, but last […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.