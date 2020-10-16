Johnson defends Trump coronavirus response: ‘we’ve learned how to cope with this disease’

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says that President Donald Trump has done a good job of managing the federal government’s response to the global coronavirus pandemic. “The main goal was to flatten the curve, so that we could delay people the people getting infected when a we had more effective therapies, which we have now,” The […]

