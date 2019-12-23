Johnson calls impeachment articles ‘pretty thin gruel’

Wisconsin’s Republican U.S. Senator doesn’t think much of the House-passed articles of impeachment against President Trump. “The case is . . . pretty thin gruel from my standpoint,” Senator Ron Johnson said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday morning news show. “I don’t see anything impeachable in that.” The House impeachment charges are pretty thin gruel. […]

