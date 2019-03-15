Johnson, Baldwin Split Votes on Resolution Blocking Trump Emergency Declaration

Wisconsin’s U-S senators split the vote on a resolution today blocking President Trump’s national emergency declaration to fund a border wall. Democrat Tammy Baldwin voted in the favor of the measure that passed the GOP-controlled U-S Senate while Republican Ron Johnson opposed it. Johnson said that he will always choose to support border and homeland security and added “we will deal with the issue of reclaiming congressional authority under the National Emergencies Act in my committee in the very near future.” Baldwin says she voted with Republicans and Democrats “because President Trump’s unlawful power grab is an attack on our Constitution’s separation of powers.” The president is expected to veto the resolution.

Source: WRJC.com





