Johnson, Baldwin both vote ‘yes’ to avert rail strike

Wisconsin’s US Senators voted Thursday for a measure to avert a nationwide rail strike. Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson voted ‘yes’ to send the measure to President Biden’s desk. The Senate vote was 80-15. The agreement will give rail workers a roughly 24 percent pay increase by 2024 and more sick time flexibility. […] Source: WRN.com







