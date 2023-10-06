Johnson and Fitzgerald support Jim Jordan for House Speaker

Two Wisconsin Republicans support congressman Jim Jordan for House Speaker. Both U.S. Senator Ron Johnson and 5th District Congressman Scott Fitzgerald released statements supporting the Ohio Republican for the job. I can’t think of a better person for Speaker. Chairman Jordan is a person with both high intelligence and integrity. We are fortunate he is […] Source: WRN.com







