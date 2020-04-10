Johnson and Baldwin want investigation into missing ballots

U.S. Senators Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson are calling for an investigation into missing absentee ballots in Wisconsin. Democrat Baldwin and Republican Johnson each cited a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report from Wednesday about missing absentee ballots, including three tubs of them from Oshkosh and Appleton discovered in a mail processing center. It wasn’t immediately clear […]

