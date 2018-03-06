Johnson, Allan Duane, age 83 of Necedah
Allan Duane Johnson, 83, formerly of Rochelle, IL, and most recently of Necedah, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, February 26, 2018, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
Allan was born May 18, 2018, in Rockford, IL to the late Folke A. and Christina N. (Walker) Johnson. Allan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna (Weaver) on November 22, 1958, in Rockford, IL. He and Donna raised three good kids who brought much joy to their lives.
Allan was drafted into the US Army in 1957 and served until 1959. Always a hard worker, he worked as a truck driver, a pipe fitter at Ingersoll and owned a few businesses. A great and respectful family man, wonderful friend, reader, avid fisherman, successful competitive drag racer, talented sportsman and a humorous storyteller is how his family and friends will remember him.
In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his children;
Alonna (Darryl) Roland of Port Edwards, Rob (Sandy Herritz) Johnson of Reedsburg and Michael Johnson of Plover.
Grandchildren; Kati (Robby) Shaw, Leah (Nicholas) Balabuszko, Gabriel Hoogesteger, Brandy Williams and Megan and Samantha Herritz.
Great-grandchildren; Ellery, Charlie, Berkeley Mae and Magnolia, Mosheh, Kendall, Chase, Rylee and Zoey.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the Town of Germantown Hall located at N7560 17th Ave. New Lisbon, WI where his family and friends recently celebrated Al and Donna’s 59th wedding anniversary.
Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- More snow expected Tuesday across Wisconsin6 hours ago
- DACA rally held outside Ryan’s Racine office7 hours ago
- 6 p.m.: Kids in Crisis town hall – Appleton7 hours ago
- Jurors considers murder case against last of 3 men accused7 hours ago
- Dayton updates plan for lowering nitrate levels in water7 hours ago
- Cudahy coach accused of sending naked pics to student7 hours ago
- Court: UW-Milwaukee properly redacted student names7 hours ago
- Police: Wausau man tried to chop down parents' home7 hours ago
- Hudson defends state hockey title with win over Eau Claire Memorial7 hours ago
- Colder weather to continue for a few days7 hours ago
- K9 Timo Assists in Drug Arrest of New Lisbon Speeder8 hours ago
- Dells Man Arrested after Sending Dozens of Threatening Social Media Messages8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.