Johnson, Allan Duane, age 83 of Necedah

Allan Duane Johnson, 83, formerly of Rochelle, IL, and most recently of Necedah, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Monday, February 26, 2018, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.

Allan was born May 18, 2018, in Rockford, IL to the late Folke A. and Christina N. (Walker) Johnson. Allan was united in marriage to the love of his life, Donna (Weaver) on November 22, 1958, in Rockford, IL. He and Donna raised three good kids who brought much joy to their lives.

Allan was drafted into the US Army in 1957 and served until 1959. Always a hard worker, he worked as a truck driver, a pipe fitter at Ingersoll and owned a few businesses. A great and respectful family man, wonderful friend, reader, avid fisherman, successful competitive drag racer, talented sportsman and a humorous storyteller is how his family and friends will remember him.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his children;

Alonna (Darryl) Roland of Port Edwards, Rob (Sandy Herritz) Johnson of Reedsburg and Michael Johnson of Plover.

Grandchildren; Kati (Robby) Shaw, Leah (Nicholas) Balabuszko, Gabriel Hoogesteger, Brandy Williams and Megan and Samantha Herritz.

Great-grandchildren; Ellery, Charlie, Berkeley Mae and Magnolia, Mosheh, Kendall, Chase, Rylee and Zoey.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M. at the Town of Germantown Hall located at N7560 17th Ave. New Lisbon, WI where his family and friends recently celebrated Al and Donna’s 59th wedding anniversary.

Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com

