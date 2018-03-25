Johnson, Alfred R. “Ronnie”, age 85 of Necedah

Alfred R. “Ronnie” Johnson, age 85, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at the Tomah Memorial Hospital. He was born October 20, 1932 to Fred and Louise (Stephan) Johnson in Washburn County, WI.

He is survived by his sister, Lorraine Peckham; along with other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty Burrington, brother Fred Johnson, infant brother Herbert Johnson; other relatives and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. until Noon at the Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Dugar Hill Cemetery, Finley Township. The Torkelson Necedah Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com

