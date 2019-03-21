John Nygren – John Nygren says Wisconsin Republicans have cut taxes by $8B, still grown revenue

The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | John Nygren says Wisconsin Republicans have cut taxes by $8B, still grown revenue



The budget battle is raging in Madison, where new Gov. Tony Evers is seeking to make his mark on the state and Republicans are making the case that fiscal policies enacted under all-GOP control are worth continuing. State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, co-chair of the powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, hammered that point in a string of tweets on Feb. 12, 2019, including one that claimed Wisconsin’s financial outlook "is the strongest in a generation." But it was a tweet later in the string that caught our eye: "Over the last eight years, we’ve shown that even though we’ve cut …

