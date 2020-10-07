John Muir is a hero to Wisconsin conservationists, who now face a reckoning about his racist past
Scrutinizing Muir’s legacy has meant fresh thinking about an inclusive brand of environmentalism.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Only 3 beds in the county: Study breaks down need for transitional housing in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 3:57 PM
Transitional housing could keep struggling people out of the criminal justice system, the Door County League of Women Voters study found.
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/6
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 2:35 PM
-
Peterson, Vernon J. 68 of Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2020 at 2:20 PM
-
Despite coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn, Brown County residents may pay fewer...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM
The county's proposed budget for 2021 calls for a tax rate of $3.98 per $1,000 of a property's assessed value, down from $4.18 this year.
-
Gov. Tony Evers' administration limits capacity at bars, restaurants and stores to 25% as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2020 at 1:29 PM
The move by his administration to cap businesses at 25% of capacity starting Thursday comes as Wisconsin suffers from some of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country.
-
Find traditional Indigenous furs, hides at War Bonnet Native American gift shop in Shawano
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2020 at 12:03 PM
The War Bonnet Native American gift shop features many pieces created in what are considered dying art forms, including hand-tanned jackets.
-
John Muir is a hero to Wisconsin conservationists, who now face a reckoning about his...
by Wausau Daily Herald on October 7, 2020 at 11:34 AM
Scrutinizing Muir's legacy has meant fresh thinking about an inclusive brand of environmentalism.
-
Packers lose rookie TE Deguara to torn ACL
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2020 at 7:27 AM
The Green Bay Packers lost their third-round draft pick, TE Josiah Deguara to a season-ending knee injury in Monday’s 30-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Deguara was hurt while blocking on a punt and had already missed the two […]
-
Coan undergoes successful surgery
by Bill Scott on October 7, 2020 at 6:21 AM
Wisconsin senior quarterback Jack Coan underwent successful surgery on his right foot Tuesday and will be out indefinitely. Coan suffered the non-contact injury during practice on Saturday. In his first full season as the Badgers’ […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.