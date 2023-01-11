John Deere to allow farmers to repair own equipment under agreement with AFBF

A deal between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation could make it easier for farmers to repair their farm equipment made by the company. As it stands, John Deere equipment will lock itself down if anyone outside of company technicians tries to repair it. UW Madison ag professor Brian Luck says that’s rough […] Source: WRN.com







