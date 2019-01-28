Joey Hauser named Big East Freshman of the week
Marquette’s Joey Hauser has been named the Big East Conference freshman of the week for the second straight week and fourth time this season. Hauser averaged 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds in a pair of Golden Eagle victories. He connected on 8-of-12 shots from 3-point range and was 9-of-10 from the foul line. Hauser scored […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Blowing and drifting snow hits Wisconsin; deep freeze on its way8 hours ago
- 7 tips on avoiding frostbite and hypothermia during this week's dangerously cold weat...9 hours ago
- Mauston United Methodist Church Will Serve as Shelter During Hash Winter Weather12 hours ago
- Evers Declares State of Emergency for Entire State Due to Upcoming Winter Weather12 hours ago
- Dangerous Winter Storm Won’t Just Hit, Then Go Away12 hours ago
- Evers declares State of Emergency for Wisconsin14 hours ago
- Joey Hauser named Big East Freshman of the week14 hours ago
- Wisconsin winter storm dumps several inches of snow across the state16 hours ago
- Chippewa County Farm Couple Wins 66th State OYF Award21 hours ago
- Be Sure to Protect Livestock, Pets in Cold Weather21 hours ago
- Pfaff Among Speakers at Upcoming ACE Meeting21 hours ago
- Marquette & Wisconsin both earn basketball victories on Sunday1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.