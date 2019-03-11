Joel Heesch to Take Over as Mauston School District Superintendent

The Mauston Board of Education is happy to report that we have authorized offering of a one year contract for the Superintendency of the School District of Mauston to Joel Heesch. The position begins on July 1, 2019.

The Board would like thank the staff and community members for their involvement in the Board’s selection process. The board reviewed 19 applications, resulting in interviews with four well-qualified candidates. On behalf of the Board, please join me in congratulating Joel on this achievement. The Board looks forward to working with Joel, and know that all of you will lend your support to our continued success in providing a prosperous learning experience for all of our students.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.