Joe Corbin to perform at Terrace Heights Retirement Community

The public is invited to join the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston, as Joe Corbin returns to sing classic cowboy tunes. The concert will be held on Tuesday, June 26 beginning at 2 pm.

Seating for the performance is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today. Also ask about a facility tour; apartments are now available. Make Terrace Heights your home before September 30th and get one month FREE rent!

Source: WRJC.com

