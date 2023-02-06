Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union: How to watch, what he'll talk about, who's responding
PolitiFact is live fact-checking the State of the Union. Here’s how to watch, where Biden stands with his promises, and more:
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Tammy Baldwin will take cousin of a potential 2024 Senate challenger as guest to State of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 6, 2023 at 6:31 PM
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will take David Hovde, a Medicare recipient and cousin of potential Senate challenger Eric Hovde, to the State of the Union.
-
Latest on Lac du Flambeau land dispute and road closures: State lawmakers call on Gov....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM
Two state lawmakers are calling on the governor to intervene in a land dispute on the Lac du Flambeau reservation that has resulted in blocked roads.
-
Warren, Daniel W. Age 63 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on February 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM
-
As more Republicans skip its forums, the League of Women Voters is trying new ways to get...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM
While right-leaning candidates are skipping forums by the League of Women Voters, it's looking to new ways to regain Republican participation.
-
Biden will be Madison area on Wednesday
by WRN Contributor on February 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM
President Joe Biden will make a visit to Wisconsin this week. The White House announced Friday that Biden will be in the Madison area Wednesday, following his State of the Union address Tuesday night. The president will “discuss how his […]
-
Caregivers for loved ones with mental illness often lose sight of their own health
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM
At a time when mental health crises is considered a national emergency, caregivers also need help with their own mental health.
-
Details from Sheboygan Police Department sexual harassment probes
by Sheboygan Press on February 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Four male Sheboygan police officers sexually harassed colleagues. Four officers also abused police powers to surveil people for personal reasons.
-
Sexual harassment scandal roils Sheboygan Police Department
by Sheboygan Press on February 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM
Ten officers were disciplined, female officers quit and a city official resigned amid sexual harassment in this Wisconsin police department.
-
Many Wisconsin families struggle with child care. Tell us how it impacts your family.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 6, 2023 at 11:01 AM
A family can "afford" the cost of child care when it amounts to 7% of their monthly income, but they're often spending closer to 20%.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.