Joe Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday and visit Jacob Blake family, making his first campaign visit to Wisconsin
Joe Biden will visit Kenosha just days after President Donald Trump toured the city.
Art, design and sanding: How an English furniture craftsman is making it in Wisconsin
by Wausau Daily Herald on September 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM
Graham Coulson will say that his obsessing sanding is what makes his wood furniture special. But his mid-century modern design flair catch the eye.
Oconto Falls man charged in death of Oshkosh woman at Ashwaubenon hotel
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 10:29 PM
Dennis H. Sutrick, 46, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Kenosha updates: Kenosha demonstrations die down early; Biden campaign assails Trump for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2020 at 9:58 PM
Journal Sentinel reporters are covering the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake and the shooting deaths of two men during subsequent protests.
Joe Biden says Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake should be charged
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on September 2, 2020 at 9:36 PM
Biden's comments are in stark contrast to Donald Trump's attitude toward the event during a visit to Kenosha on Tuesday in which he said police are often unfairly criticized for such incidents.
Packers-Vikings season opener in Minneapolis will be played in empty stadium
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 9:26 PM
Green Bay Packers fans may have to wait at least a month to attend a game, even if they're willing to travel out of state.
Green Bay-area lawmakers hope to end Wisconsin law that requires local police officers to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 9:14 PM
Mexico native Jose Del Rio dreams of being a Green Bay officer. Reps. John Macco and David Steffen will join an effort to change the law so he can.
Family Night canceled; Packers to air two preview programs instead
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on September 2, 2020 at 9:07 PM
Green Bay Packers cancel annual family night, which was to be televised-only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Two preview programs will air instead.
Elections Commission sends explanatory letters to Wisconsin voters
by WRN Contributor on September 2, 2020 at 8:09 PM
Letters explaining voters’ options should be arriving in Wisconsin mailboxes soon. The Wisconsin Elections Commission sent more than 2.5 million letters to nearly every registered voter in the state on Tuesday. People can vote in-person, with […]
