Joe Biden to visit DeForest worker training center Wednesday for first speech after State of the Union
His remarks in DeForest will focus on the economy, according to a White House statement.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Schuh wins Miss Door County 2023, Klaubauf named Outstanding Teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM
The Sevastopol and Sturgeon Bay high school seniors will represent Door County in the Miss Wisconsin and Miss Wisconsin Teen pageants in June.
-
President Biden in State of the Union urges Republicans to work together to 'finish the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 2:53 PM
President Biden hopes the GOP will work with him on expanding health care coverage, reforming policing practices and supporting seniors.
-
Green Bay mayor casts tie-breaking vote on flagpole policy, ending attempt to limit flags...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM
Mayor Eric Genrich broke a 6-6 tie vote to receive the policy proposal and place it on file, ending the flagpole debate.
-
State of the Union takeaways: Blue-collar Joe, GOP boos and a 2024 preview
by USA TODAY on February 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address previewed a working-class economic message for a widely expected reelection bid.
-
Green Bay City Council seeks common ground to confront affordable housing crisis
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM
More than a dozen people, both tenants and landlords, came forward to speak for over three hours on the issue of affordable housing
-
If Wisconsin does not invest in child care, a startling fiscal cliff looms with big...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed investing in child care in his new budget. If the funding he suggested is eliminated, there could be big consequences for parents.
-
Milwaukee police officer Peter Jerving killed trying to arrest robbery suspect Terrell...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 2:03 AM
The suspect in the shooting has been identified as Terrell Thompson, 19. He exchanged gunfire with officers and died at the scene, police said.
-
5 toxic shock syndrome cases reported in Wisconsin; health officials urge parents to talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 10:03 PM
Health officials are asking parents, other caregivers to review proper tampon use with teens.
-
Gov. Tony Evers proposes hundreds of millions in funds to shore up local governments....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM
The plan is an answer to calls from Milwaukee officials and leaders of county and municipalities across the state struggling under stagnant revenue.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.