Joe Biden retains lead over President Trump in latest round of Marquette Law School Poll

The latest Marquette Law School Poll is out, and the presidential race hasn’t changed much, despite two conventions and visits from the candidates. Poll director Charles Franklin says there’s been little movement in the presidential preference question. “A month ago it was 49% for Biden, 44% for Trump, a 5% Biden margin there. This month […]

