Joe Biden emphasizes unions, economy at worker training center in DeForest
His remarks in DeForest focus on the economy, according to a White House statement.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
If Wisconsin does not invest in child care, a startling fiscal cliff looms with big...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM
Gov. Tony Evers has proposed investing in child care in his new budget. If the funding he suggested is eliminated, there could be big consequences for parents.
-
With an eye on a 2024 reelection bid, President Joe Biden takes his economic message to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM
President Joe Biden's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to a union training center in battleground Wisconsin.
-
Campus police find gun, suspected drugs on 18-year-old UW-Green Bay student arrested in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM
The 18-year-old had been "repeatedly" pounding on doors and was found on the building's first floor, UW=-Green Bay police said.
-
Green Bay's reading levels continue to remain low in its schools, especially those trying...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM
Accessing reading materials in languages other than English isn't easy in the Green Bay area and that makes it more difficult for kids to learn.
-
5 toxic shock syndrome cases reported in Wisconsin; health officials urge parents to talk...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 7:44 PM
Health officials are asking parents, other caregivers to review proper tampon use with teens.
-
State of the Union takeaways: Blue-collar Joe, GOP boos and a 2024 preview
by USA TODAY on February 8, 2023 at 7:29 PM
President Joe Biden's State of the Union address previewed a working-class economic message for a widely expected reelection bid.
-
President Biden in State of the Union urges Republicans to work together to 'finish the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 7:07 PM
President Biden hopes the GOP will work with him on expanding health care coverage, reforming policing practices and supporting seniors.
-
DNR releases new account of 2019 fatal Mississippi River boat crash
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM
"The evidence from the investigation proved the initial report was not actually what happened," a DNR staffer said.
-
More than 100 participate in DNR wolf management plan listening session
by Raymond Neupert on February 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM
Over 100 people spoke at an online public listening session on the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource’s wolf management plan on Tuesday night. Lac Courte Oreilles tribal member Melissa Lewis said they are happy to see more areas made […]
