Joan Elsing Named a Top Woman in the Convenience Store Industry

A local woman has been named a Top Woman in the Convenience Store Industry. Joan Elsing was honored at the Top Women in Convenience awards reception last October, in Chicago. The key note speaker of the event was Marcia Clark, the lead Los Angeles prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial. Elsing was named one of the Senior-Level Leaders – retailers, suppliers or wholesalers with job titles below vice president, including store managers, who are making their mark in the industry even at the early stages of their careers. Elsing oversees all retail operations in north central Wisconsin, which includes 116 stores in seven districts, where she is responsible for the leadership, sales, success and direction of those stores. She joined Kwik Trip in 2000 as a certified assistant store leader, and has held positions including district leader. With the current and rapid growth of Kwik Trip, Elsing has successfully opened 48 new stores and 14 rebuilds.

Source: WRJC.com

