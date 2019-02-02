Jimmy has spoken: What did Sun Prairie's prognosticating groundhog predict this year?
Jimmy the Groundhog's prediction comes the same week as snow and extreme cold took turns marching through Wisconsin.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
