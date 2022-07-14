Jim Troupis seeks to disqualify law firm in fraudulent electors case, claims attorney-client relationship
The lawsuit alleges the 10 Republicans, and the attorneys who advised them, broke several criminal and civil laws when they met at the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign official-looking documents asserting that Trump won the state.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Pennsylvania congressman launches internal investigation after Ron Johnson's claims about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM
Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's office launched an internal investigation after Sen. Ron Johnson claimed false electors we
Pennsylvania congressman concludes internal investigation with few answers after Ron...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had claimed Rep. Mike Kelly's staff had sought to pass along paperwork on Jan. 6 regarding false electors.
Trump wants Wisconsin ballot drop box ruling to apply to past elections. It doesn't work...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 4:33 PM
It's an argument for the legally impossible but Trump continues to press the case to decertify Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
Federal appeals court agrees with dismissal of lawsuit over 2018 fatal Green Bay police...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM
The 7th Circuit appeals court found that a Green Bay officer acted reasonably in shooting and killing Jonathan Tubby in 2018.
Stilt walking, gravy drinking and a lot of Winnie the Pooh: Here are 10 world records...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM
Wisconsinites recently set several Guinness World Records.
Rebecca Kleefisch raises $3.6 million this year in the governor's race, a record for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 3:13 PM
The Concord Republican is in a tight primary race against Tim Michels, the co-owner of the state's largest pipeline construction company Michels Corp.
Worker walkout causes provider to temporarily shut down services for Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM
Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability provider for Brown County, has closed for 30 days after employees quit over late paychecks.
Abortion law taking center stage in the Wisconsin attorney general election in 2022....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Wisconsin's race for attorney general in 2022 is taking on an added high profile with the enforcement of an 1849 abortion law now a reality in the state.
Howard Commons pavilion, amphitheater project fulfills village's desire for community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The 18-year effort to develop a community gathering space in the village has seen high-density housing, senior living and commercial development fill in formerly vacant space.
