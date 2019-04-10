Jim Steineke – Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won't meet

The Truth-o-Meter says: Half-True | Steineke hits, misses on claim Evers won’t meet



The relationship between Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders has been icy at best since Evers took office in January 2019. Both sides have claimed they want to work together, while accusing the other side of failing to do so. One such claim from Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, caught our eye. "Just recently, we’ve made overtures to meet on a regular basis so we can continue to communicate, and (Evers has) refused to even meet with us," Steineke said March 31, 2019 on WISN-TV’s UpFront program. "So it’s extremely frustrating when he’s saying one thing about working …

Source: Politifacts.com





