Jim O’Keefe of MBMC to Join NOW92oneFM Monday Morning to Discuss COVID Vaccine Registration

Join Murph in the morning this Monday morning at 8:30am as he welcomes in Jim O’Keefe of Mile Bluff Medical Center to discuss COVID19 Vaccinations in Juneau County. They will discuss Mile Bluff’s online registration for COVID vaccinations as well as a phone line to register. This is currently for those 65 and older. Learn more by tuning into NOW92oneFM and WRJC.com this Monday morning at 8:30am.

Source: WRJC.com







