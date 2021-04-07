Jill Underly to become next Wisconsin superintendent of schools
Green Bay School District voters elect newcomer Welch, incumbent Becker to board seats;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 4:56 AM
Incumbent won re-election in the Wrightstown and Pulaski school districts.
Republican Elijah Behnke wins 89th Assembly District seat
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 4:48 AM
Oconto man received 57% of the vote in special election.
Jill Underly to become next Wisconsin superintendent of schools
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 3:41 AM
The level of spending — over $1 million in ads alone — was unprecedented for a Wisconsin superintendent race.
Janesville man charged in U.S. Capitol insurrection
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 7, 2021 at 1:20 AM
A 42-year-old Janesville man has joined the list of Wisconsin residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Green Bay area election results: State and local races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 7, 2021 at 12:20 AM
Here are election results from the April 2021 general election.
'Who doesn't like bacon?' A new burger joint is making it part of the menu | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 9:45 PM
Bacon Burger Company is opening in Howard this May and they have a new take on a bacon burger.
Green Bay man charged in stabbing death after gas station confrontation
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 9:27 PM
Olvera confronted the victim after the vehicle he was in almost hit Olvera's in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise, but it's too early to say if this is another surge
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2021 at 9:18 PM
The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases rose again in Wisconsin Tuesday. The one-day total mark of 886 cases is also the highest since Feb. 12.
Brown County voters turn out in spring election for state DPI, Assembly seat, circuit...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2021 at 7:50 PM
Voters will elect a new representative for the 89th Assembly District and decide who they want to serve in municipal offices and school boards.
