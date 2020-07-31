Jill Karofsky narrows conservative majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court as major cases loom
Jill Karofsky joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the nation is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the state by political gridlock.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Opposition to Tony Evers' mask mandate rises as Senate leader threatens to block it,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 7:30 PM
The opposition comes as local and state officials turn to face mask orders to help control the coronavirus outbreak.
-
Football Badgers picked to win Big Ten West
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2020 at 6:48 PM
After winning the Big Ten West under Paul Chryst in 2016, 2017 and 2019, the Wisconsin Badgers have been picked to win it again in 2020. Cleveland.com released the annual Big Ten media poll, selecting Ohio State to win the overall league […]
-
Brewers home opener postponed
by Bill Scott on July 31, 2020 at 6:38 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers home opener this afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals at Miller Park has been postponed and rescheduled as a doubleheader on Sunday. The rescheduling is the result of two positive COVID-19 tests in the Cardinals […]
-
Jill Karofsky narrows conservative majority on Wisconsin Supreme Court as major cases loom
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 6:11 PM
Jill Karofsky joins the Wisconsin Supreme Court as the nation is gripped by the coronavirus pandemic and the state by political gridlock.
-
What will Brown County schools look like next fall? Green Bay School Board to vote on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 5:24 PM
Heading back to school in the fall will look much different than in years past.
-
'Please do something': As COVID-19 swept through Wisconsin food plants, companies and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 5:20 PM
Some employees say they were packed into plants like "a can of sardines," were given inadequate masks or told to use hairnets as protection.
-
Why are officials worried about packages of seeds in the mail? They might be invasive...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 5:11 PM
People are receiving mysterious packages of seeds they never ordered. Common marketing scam could pose risk to local plants, environment.
-
Here's what some Wisconsin residents feel about mask mandates -- and why they do or don't...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 4:59 PM
More than 4,500 people responded to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel survey asking their opinions on wearing face masks in public.
-
Green Bay schools superintendent: Decision not to open schools for start of the school...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 4:57 PM
The plan will go before the Green Bay School Board for approval on Monday.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.