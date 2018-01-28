Jilek, George R. age 70 of Hustler

George R. Jilek, 70 of Hustler, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2018 after a long battle with Alzheimer Disease.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, January 29, 2018 from 3:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M with a Prayer Service to follow at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.