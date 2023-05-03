JFC strips policy items from Evers’ budget

Republicans in the Wisconsin Legislature have begun their budgeting process. That work began on Tuesday as majority Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee removed hundreds of items from Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed budget. “We’re moving policy from this budget. This budget is going to be about numbers not about policy,” said JFC co-chair, Senator […] Source: WRN.com







