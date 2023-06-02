JFC rejects funding for UW Madison engineering building

Budget writers at the state Capitol said no to a major investment for UW-Madison on Thursday. Joint Finance Committee Republicans on Thursday rejected Governor Tony Evers’ proposal to spend $355 million on an engineering building on the Madison campus UW System President Jay Rothman said the new building is the system’s top priority because “to […] Source: WRN.com







