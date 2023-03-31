JFC co-chair says Brewers ballpark funding proposal ‘needs serious work’

On Major League Baseball’s Opening Day, Governor Tony Evers’ pitch to spend state funds on the Milwaukee Brewers’ ballpark is still viewed with caution by Republicans on the legislature’s budget panel. “That appears to have been a plan that the governor basically negotiated with himself,” Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) said […] Source: WRN.com







