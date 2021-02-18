JFC approves plan to upgrade UI computer system

A Republican plan to overhaul Wisconsin’s outdated unemployment insurance computer system will be taken up by the state Senate on Thursday, after clearing the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday JFC co-chair, Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) made a point of tagging Governor Tony Evers for thousands of people not receiving their benefits during the […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.