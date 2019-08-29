JFC and AG Kaul reach agreement on settlement scuffle

A stalemate between GOP leaders and the state attorney general’s office might be over. Joint Finance Committee co chairs Alberta Darling and John Nygren announced on Thursday that they will be signing confidentiality agreements in order to take part in settlements being negotiated by Attorney General Josh Kaul. Kaul says he needs those agreements in […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.