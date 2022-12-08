Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry
Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders…
UW System's merger couldn't save UW-Platteville Richland. What about other UW branch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM
Most of the other dozen branch campuses have endured similar trajectories of enrollment declines, budget cuts, tuition freezes and reorganizations.
Pearl Harbor attack, 'a date which will live in infamy,' remembered in Sturgeon Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM
The inaugural event remembered the 2,400 lives lost and highlighted the role of Sturgeon Bay shipyards in World War II.
After a disappointing midterm, some Wisconsin Republicans say it's time for a paid...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The push for a full-time paid chair would put the GOP on par with Democratic Party of Wisconsin, which in recent years has had a fundraising edge.
Door County florist combines artistic talents, love of flowers in newly blooming business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 11:04 AM
Tracy Melger, with help from mentors, is growing a business in Fish Creek that shows off her creativity.
A micro-hospital is coming to Bellevue. Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 11:02 AM
The micro-hospital will have six inpatient beds and emergency and imaging departments.
Breaking the Stigma campaign aims to build more compassion for foster teens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Teens are in critical need of loving, supportive foster homes in the Green Bay area, advocates say. They also need dignity and compassion.
Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self, injured during Highway 29 standoff
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 12:02 AM
The officer was struggling with a man pulled over for a wellness check when the officer's firearm discharged.
Chambers Island Nature Preserve grows with donation to Door County Land Trust
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 7, 2022 at 11:52 PM
Island residents helped raise funds and donated them to the land trust to purchase the property, formerly part of a Catholic retreat.
'He was so thirsty': Family describes last visit before a nurse amputated their loved...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 7, 2022 at 8:12 PM
"Anyone with those kinds of thoughts running through their head should not be a nurse," Douglas McFarland's stepdaughter said.
