Jevin Hodge – Hodge: Schweikert convicted of 11 counts of House ethics violations

Hodge: Schweikert convicted of 11 counts of House ethics violations
David Schweikert has “been convicted of 11 House ethics violations.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Powerball jackpot is the third-highest ever. Here's how to play and what to do if you win
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM
The jackpot, about $1.5 billion, is the second-highest in Powerball history and the third-highest ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
Storm moves in across Wisconsin with potential for strong winds, heavy rain, even a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM
The strong storm system expects one to three inches of rain Friday across much of Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
Doctors seek to join legal battle over state's 1849 abortion ban
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM
The physicians seeking to intervene include a maternal fetal medicine physician, an emergency physician and an OB-GYN.
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata could face charges accusing her of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM
A Milwaukee election official fraudulently requested absentee ballots reserved for members of the military, an internal city review shows.
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata charged with felony and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 2:50 PM
Milwaukee Election Commission official charged with felony and several misdemeanors for sending fraudulent military ballots to Rep. Janel Brandtjen.
Fact check: Michels misses with claim that Evers wants to let out 9,000 to 10,000...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 1:41 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says Tony Evers "wants to let out between 9,000 and 10,000 more" Wisconsin prisoners
Ron Johnson fought for a tax cut as his family was amassing luxury real estate around the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 11:22 AM
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson pushed through a tax break that may have benefited small companies such as the ones set up by his family members.
Building on the strong foundation of artistic excellence, Door Shakespeare names Ensign...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM
Amy Ensign hopes to continue the Door County theater company's artistic excellence wile rebuilding its audience and increasing community connections.
As drought continues along the Mississippi River, mayors say harm can be just as bad as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM
More than half of the Upper Mississippi River Basin and more than 90% of the lower basin are currently in drought, some of which is extreme.
