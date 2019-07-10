“Jetties” Story Allegedly Leads to Man Attacking Woman on Boat

A Camp Douglas man is facing charges after a boating incident on July 7th. Authorities reported to a boat dock in the Town of Armenia for a possible domestic disturbance. Authorities made contact with 56 year old Christopher Kraft. Kraft said he and the victim had been hanging out, boating, despite having a no contact order with the victim. The victim said she agreed to see Kraft due to trying to work out some financial issues. She said Kraft began to get intoxicated while on the boat ride. Kraft allegedly got mad at the victim when she told him to stop telling his “Jetties” story. Kraft allegedly attacked the victim and stole her phone. The victim said she yelled for help because she feared for her safety. The victim did have a bruise on her right arm. Kraft claims he was sleeping on the boat when the victim went “ballistic”. Kraft faces charges of Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

