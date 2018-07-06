Jessica Michna presents: Abigail Adams

On Thursday, July 12, the tenants of Terrace Heights Retirement Community in Mauston will welcome back Jessica Michna. Beginning at 2 pm, she will perform her one-woman show about former First Lady Abigail Adams. Jessica is an actress and historian known for her memorable portrayals of famous first ladies and other historic women.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, so call 608-847-2377 to reserve your spot today.

Source: WRJC.com

