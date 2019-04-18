Jessica Bilski Honored at Governor’s Conference of Tourism

The Annual Wisconsin Governor’s Conference on Tourism (WIGCOT) that took place in the Dells this year (March 17 – 19) included some notable mentions for Juneau County.

Jessica Bilski, President of the recently revived Necedah Area Chamber of Commerce, was awarded the WIGCOT Patrick J. Reinsma Scholarship.

In addition, Damon Zumwalt’s Los Dells Latin Music Festival was nominated for a second year in a row for the WIGCOT Arts, Culture & Heritage Award. With over 40 nominees, Los Dells did not win but was honored in the 2019 WIGCOT Governor’s Tourism Awards Program

Source: WRJC.com





