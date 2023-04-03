Jensen, Richard “Dick” Stanley Age 79 of New Lisbon

Richard Stanley “Dick” Jensen, age 79, of New Lisbon, WI, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, WI.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church in Necedah. Pastor Roger Erdman will officiate. Burial will follow in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah. Additional visitation also be held on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) until the time of the service at the church. There will be a luncheon to follow at St. James Lutheran Church following the burial. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.