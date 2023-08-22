Jensen Fritz, Ruth Ann Age 92 of Adams

Ruth Ann Jensen Fritz, age 92, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on August 20, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.

Ruth Ann was born on February 26, 1931, to Henry and Ruth Jensen in Arkdale, Wisconsin. She graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in 1950. After graduation, Ruth Ann married Wilbur H. Fritz on October 21,1950 and they began to farm in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin becoming the fourth generation to operate the Fritz family farm. For many years, they raised award winning purebred Holsteins. As a young wife, Ruth Ann took responsibility for milking while Wilbur worked off the farm. Ruth Ann did not want to be remembered as the devoted mother and grandmother that she was because “they say that about everyone”.

During her lifetime, Ruth Ann was active in 4H as both a member and a leader, the Adams County Republican party, the Eastern Star, the VFW Auxiliary and Trinity Lutheran Church in Adams, WI. She was honored to be selected as a member of the Wisconsin delegation to the Republican National Convention in 1984 where she met Barbara Bush. She also was active in the Adams County Relay for Life for many years. She was very proud of her success in managing the Fritz farms for the past 15 years.

Ruth Ann was predeceased by her parents, Henry and Ruth Jensen, her husband, Wilbur H. Fritz, her daughter, Susan J. Alderman, brothers, Rudy Jensen and Donald Jensen and her sister Evangeline Jungenberg.

Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Charles Fritz (Elizabeth) of Verona, Wisconsin, Roberta J. Ritchhart (Kim) of Friendship, Wisconsin, and Robert R. Fritz of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Keith Fritz (Mary Ann) of Strongsville, Ohio, Brian Fritz (Mary Alexandra) of Canton, Massachusetts, Stacy Alderman (Josh Itwin) of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Jennifer Decorah of Friendship, Wisconsin, James Alderman of Marysville, Ohio, Christian Gorder (Maggie DeFrancisco) of Sarasota, Florida and Jessie Fritz of Grand Marsh, Wisconsin. In addition, Ruth Ann is survived by her special niece, Barbara Smith of Friendship, Wisconsin, dear cousin, Gary Fritz (Deborah) of Concord, North Carolina, and her best friend of 52 years, Pat Zaleski as well as her devoted companion, Jacks. She is also survived by seven great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale, Wisconsin on Saturday August 26, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a service following at 12:00 pm. A reception at the VFW will follow the service. A private family burial will be held later.

Source: WRJC.com







