Jensen, Barbara J. (Longfield-Watters) Age 74 of Friendship, WI

Barbara J. (Longfield-Watters) Jensen, age 74, of Friendship, formerly of Madison, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, January 17, 2019, at her home.

Barbara was born January 29, 1944, in Madison to LeRoy and Mintabelle Longfield.

Barbara married her first husband Raymond Watters on October 27, 1962. This marriage was blessed with two children Debra and Timothy. She later married Tom Jensen on December 3, 1983, in Madison.

Barbara enjoyed bowling, loved nature and watching the Packers & Badgers.

She worked at American Family Insurance Company in Madison as a supervisor and retired after 20 years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tim “Chopper”, and brother, Robert Longfield.

Survivors include her husband, Tom; daughter, Debra (Dan) Sime; grandchildren, Cheyenne Cooley, DJ Sime, Kholton & Raelynn Watters & their mother, Bridget Benson; great-grandchildren, Cassidy, Rhiannon, and Liliana; brother Bill (Marilyn) Longfield and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Longfield. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A special thank you to Heartland Hospice.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.