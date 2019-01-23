Jennie-O Turkey Store will donate $25,000 reward to Jayme Closs, citing teen's 'bravery'
Hormel Foods will donate its portion of the $50,000 reward directly to the 13-year-old.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- One dead after two pickup trucks crash head-on in Vilas County13 hours ago
- Wisconsin FoodShare recipients could miss benefits if the government doesn't open soo...13 hours ago
- Jennie-O Turkey Store will donate $25,000 reward to Jayme Closs, citing teen's '...13 hours ago
- Penniston reportedly looking to transfer16 hours ago
- Stearns, Schlesinger land promotions from Brewers16 hours ago
- Man Arrested for OWI in Juneau County Blows A .26616 hours ago
- New Lisbon Man in Arrested after Fleeing Dells Hit & Run16 hours ago
- Tomah Man Facing 2nd Offense OWI after Crashing into Potato Truck16 hours ago
- Suspect in custody for Dells-area homicide17 hours ago
- Gov. Evers Declares 2019 the ‘Year of Clean Drinking Water’1 day ago
- Backers of Industrial Hemp Encouraged by Growth in Wisconsin1 day ago
- UW-River Falls Team Places First at National Forage Contest1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.